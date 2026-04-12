Austin Martin News: Back on bench vs. righty
Martin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
The right-handed-hitting Martin had been included in four of the Twins' last five games, but all of those starts came against left-handed pitching. The Twins still appear to be treating Martin mostly as a short-side platoon player, so he'll likely continue to sit against most righties while Minnesota uses Trevor Larnach, Byron Buxton and Matt Wallner as its primary outfield configuration.
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