Austin Martin headshot

Austin Martin News: Back on bench vs. righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Martin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

The right-handed-hitting Martin had been included in four of the Twins' last five games, but all of those starts came against left-handed pitching. The Twins still appear to be treating Martin mostly as a short-side platoon player, so he'll likely continue to sit against most righties while Minnesota uses Trevor Larnach, Byron Buxton and Matt Wallner as its primary outfield configuration.

Austin Martin
Minnesota Twins
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