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Austin Martin News: Bats leadoff

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Martin went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Thursday's loss against the Orioles. He started in left field and batted leadoff.

It looks like Martin will bat leadoff against left-handed starters as he platoons in left field with James Outman or Trevor Larnach. Martin did make a mental error by throwing to the wrong base which led to a run, so he could be in the manger's doghouse in the short term.

Austin Martin
Minnesota Twins
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