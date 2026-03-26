Austin Martin News: Bats leadoff

Martin went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Thursday's loss against the Orioles. He started in left field and batted leadoff.

It looks like Martin will bat leadoff against left-handed starters as he platoons in left field with James Outman or Trevor Larnach. Martin did make a mental error by throwing to the wrong base which led to a run, so he could be in the manger's doghouse in the short term.