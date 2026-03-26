Austin Martin News: Bats leadoff
Martin went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Thursday's loss against the Orioles. He started in left field and batted leadoff.
It looks like Martin will bat leadoff against left-handed starters as he platoons in left field with James Outman or Trevor Larnach. Martin did make a mental error by throwing to the wrong base which led to a run, so he could be in the manger's doghouse in the short term.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Martin See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases7 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers9 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central30 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal30 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target187 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Martin See More