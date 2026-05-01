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Austin Martin News: Drawing another start in RF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Martin will start in right field and bat third in Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

That the righty-swinging Martin is in the lineup versus lefty Patrick Corbin is not a surprise. However, he's now started in right field three times in the last four games, and the first two of those game against righties. Martin has been one of the Twins' best hitters this season and could be emerging as the team's preferred option in right field over the struggling Matt Wallner.

Austin Martin
Minnesota Twins
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