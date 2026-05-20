Austin Martin News: Exiting starting nine Wednesday

Martin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Though he maintains a healthy 131 wRC+ for the season, Martin will hit the bench Wednesday while he's in the midst of a bit of a lull at the plate. Over his last four starts, Martin has gone 0-for-14 and has reached base twice during that span on a walk and hit-by-pitch. Kody Clemens will cover right field for Martin in the series finale.