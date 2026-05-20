Austin Martin News: Exiting starting nine Wednesday
Martin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Though he maintains a healthy 131 wRC+ for the season, Martin will hit the bench Wednesday while he's in the midst of a bit of a lull at the plate. Over his last four starts, Martin has gone 0-for-14 and has reached base twice during that span on a walk and hit-by-pitch. Kody Clemens will cover right field for Martin in the series finale.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Martin See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 155 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Martin See More