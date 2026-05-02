Austin Martin News: Getting breather Saturday
Martin isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Martin raised his batting average to .333 with a three-hit performance in Friday's loss, but the Twins will keep him in the dugout to begin Saturday's game. Matt Wallner will start in right field and bat seventh.
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