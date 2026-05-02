Austin Martin headshot

Austin Martin News: Getting breather Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 10:05am

Martin isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

Martin raised his batting average to .333 with a three-hit performance in Friday's loss, but the Twins will keep him in the dugout to begin Saturday's game. Matt Wallner will start in right field and bat seventh.

Austin Martin
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Martin See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
28 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
32 days ago