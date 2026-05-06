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Austin Martin News: Hitting bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Martin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

He'll hit the bench Wednesday, but after opening the season in a short-side platoon role in the outfield, Martin is beginning to encroach on the left-handed-hitting Matt Wallner's playing time against right-handed pitching. Martin picked up starts in three of the Twins' previous four matchups with righties and is sporting a team-best .886 OPS over 100 plate appearances on the season.

Austin Martin
Minnesota Twins
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