Austin Martin News: Hitting bench Wednesday
Martin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
He'll hit the bench Wednesday, but after opening the season in a short-side platoon role in the outfield, Martin is beginning to encroach on the left-handed-hitting Matt Wallner's playing time against right-handed pitching. Martin picked up starts in three of the Twins' previous four matchups with righties and is sporting a team-best .886 OPS over 100 plate appearances on the season.
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