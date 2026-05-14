Austin Martin News: Keeps raking in rout
Martin went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI, a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 9-1 win over Miami.
Filling in as Minnesota's leadoff man for the injured Byron Buxton (hip) on Thursday, Martin responded with one of his best showings at the plate all season. The outfielder racked up a season-high three RBI, turning in his fourth multi-hit game in his last six outings. Although Martin hasn't offered much in the way of power, he's batting a torrid .333 with one home run, 11 RBI, 22 walks and seven stolen bases over 105 at-bats.
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