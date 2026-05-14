Austin Martin headshot

Austin Martin News: Keeps raking in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Martin went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI, a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 9-1 win over Miami.

Filling in as Minnesota's leadoff man for the injured Byron Buxton (hip) on Thursday, Martin responded with one of his best showings at the plate all season. The outfielder racked up a season-high three RBI, turning in his fourth multi-hit game in his last six outings. Although Martin hasn't offered much in the way of power, he's batting a torrid .333 with one home run, 11 RBI, 22 walks and seven stolen bases over 105 at-bats.

Austin Martin
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Martin See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
26 days ago