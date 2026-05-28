Austin Martin headshot

Austin Martin News: Not in Thursday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Martin is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the White Sox.

After starting each of the previous six contests, Martin will grab a seat in Thursday's matinee. Kody Clemens will patrol right field for the Twins.

Austin Martin
Minnesota Twins
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