Austin Martin News: Not in Thursday's lineup
Martin is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the White Sox.
After starting each of the previous six contests, Martin will grab a seat in Thursday's matinee. Kody Clemens will patrol right field for the Twins.
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