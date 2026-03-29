Austin Martin News: Out against righty again
Martin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
After manning left field and occupying the leadoff spot in the Twins' season opener Thursday against Orioles southpaw Trevor Rogers, the right-handed-hitting Martin has dropped out of the lineup for two straight games while Minnesota has faced right-handed starters. At least in the early stages of the campaign, Martin looks like he may have to settle for the short side of a platoon in the corner outfield with Trevor Larnach or Matt Wallner.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Martin See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases10 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers12 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central33 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal33 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target190 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Martin See More