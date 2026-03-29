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Austin Martin News: Out against righty again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Martin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

After manning left field and occupying the leadoff spot in the Twins' season opener Thursday against Orioles southpaw Trevor Rogers, the right-handed-hitting Martin has dropped out of the lineup for two straight games while Minnesota has faced right-handed starters. At least in the early stages of the campaign, Martin looks like he may have to settle for the short side of a platoon in the corner outfield with Trevor Larnach or Matt Wallner.

Austin Martin
Minnesota Twins
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