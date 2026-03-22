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Austin Martin News: Rejoining lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Martin (concussion) is starting in left field and batting eighth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

Martin suffered a concussion while playing the outfield last week, but he's apparently cleared the concussion protocol and is ready for game action. The 26-year-old is without an extra-base hit through 13 spring games but is batting .286 with a 5:4 BB:K and four stolen bases. Martin may not open the campaign with an everyday role but should still see at least semi-regular at-bats as a platoon outfielder.

Austin Martin
Minnesota Twins
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