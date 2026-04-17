Austin Martin News: Responsible for team's lone run
Martin went 1-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly during the Twins' 2-1 loss to the Reds on Friday.
Martin's sacrifice fly in the fifth inning was the only run that the Twins recorded during Friday's loss. Martin has been effective at the plate as of late, having reached base safely in 11 of his last 12 outings. Over his last eight games, Martin has gone 9-for-20 (.450) with one steal (on three attempts), one home run, two RBI, five walks and six runs scored.
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