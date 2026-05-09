Austin Martin News: Riding pine Saturday
Martin isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Martin has tallied 10 hits over the course of his six-game hitting streak, but the Twins will keep him on the bench to begin Saturday's matchup. His absence will allow Matt Wallner to start in right field while batting eighth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Martin See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target28 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target35 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Martin See More