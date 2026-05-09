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Austin Martin News: Riding pine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Martin isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Martin has tallied 10 hits over the course of his six-game hitting streak, but the Twins will keep him on the bench to begin Saturday's matchup. His absence will allow Matt Wallner to start in right field while batting eighth.

Austin Martin
Minnesota Twins
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