Austin Martin headshot

Austin Martin News: Still in OF mix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Martin went 0-for-3 in Thursday's win over Boston and is hitting just .231 (6-for-21) with three stolen bases this spring. Despite the lackluster spring, he's still seen as making the final roster and getting regular time as a platoon option in left field, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Martin is a right-handed batter in a left-handed heavy outfield, so he'll likely work on the short side of a platoon in left field to begin the season. Martin has also had some playing time at second base this spring, so he could get some time there as well in a limited bench role. Martin got regular duty the final two months last season and made the most of it by hitting .282 with a 113 wRC+. While he lacks power, he had 11 stolen bases in just 50 games in the majors last season.

Austin Martin
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Martin See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
16 days ago
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
MLB
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
Author Image
Jason Collette
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
173 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, September 20
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, September 20
Author Image
Dan Marcus
173 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, September 17
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, September 17
Author Image
Dan Marcus
176 days ago