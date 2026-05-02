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Austin Martin News: Three more singles Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 8:03am

Martin went 3-for-5 with three singles in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Martin is slashing .333/.484/.435 across 91 trips to the plate this season, but 18 of his 23 hits have been singles, as he's produced one home run, seven RBI, 11 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 19:13 BB:K. Martin has been a good source of batting average and on-base percentage, but he's not doing much else. He's also been caught stealing an MLB-high four times. Martin should continue to see regular playing time with his hot bat and good eye at the dish.

Austin Martin
Minnesota Twins
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