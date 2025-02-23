Fantasy Baseball
Austin Martin headshot

Austin Martin News: Will focus on playing OF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Martin will primarily focus on playing the outfield this spring, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. "I want him to be a defensive star out there. I think he has the ability and the work ethic to do so," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. Martin started in center field Sunday and went 1-for-2 in is spring debut.

Martin is battling for a reserve spot on the roster as he could be a key reserve since he can play both center field and second base. He was regarded as a top prospect as the fifth overall pick in 2020, but he hasn't lived up to that billing given his lack of power (.099 ISO last year in the majors).

Austin Martin
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
