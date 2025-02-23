Austin Martin News: Will focus on playing OF

Martin will primarily focus on playing the outfield this spring, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. "I want him to be a defensive star out there. I think he has the ability and the work ethic to do so," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. Martin started in center field Sunday and went 1-for-2 in is spring debut.

Martin is battling for a reserve spot on the roster as he could be a key reserve since he can play both center field and second base. He was regarded as a top prospect as the fifth overall pick in 2020, but he hasn't lived up to that billing given his lack of power (.099 ISO last year in the majors).