Austin Peterson Injury: Cut from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

The Guardians optioned Peterson (triceps) to minor-league camp Friday.

Peterson suffered a right triceps strain in late February and will not be ready for the start of the season. Once healthy, he'll be ticketed for the rotation at Triple-A Columbus.

Austin Peterson
Cleveland Guardians
