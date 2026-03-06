Austin Peterson Injury: Cut from big-league camp
The Guardians optioned Peterson (triceps) to minor-league camp Friday.
Peterson suffered a right triceps strain in late February and will not be ready for the start of the season. Once healthy, he'll be ticketed for the rotation at Triple-A Columbus.
