Austin Peterson Injury: Out 6-to-8 weeks
Peterson was diagnosed with a right triceps strain Saturday and will miss roughly 6-to-8 weeks, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Peterson suffered the injury during his appearance in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers. He won't be able to make another appearance this spring and will almost certainly begin the regular season on the injured list.
