Austin Riley Injury: Departs after HBP

Riley was removed from Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals as a precaution after being hit by a pitch on the right hand.

The hit-by-pitch was a scary moment for Atlanta and Riley, who sustained a fracture in the same hand during August that cost him the rest of the 2024 season. It's encouraging that the organization labeled his exit as a precaution, but it's worth keeping an eye on the third baseman's status over the next couple days to see if he requires medical imaging.