Austin Riley Injury: X-rays on hand are negative

X-rays on Riley's right hand came back negative, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Riley had to exit Friday's Grapefruit League tilt versus the Nationals following a hit by pitch. While it appears for now that he has avoided any fractures, Bowman notes it was a CT scan that found a fracture in Riley's right hand last season after an X-ray was clean. Riley will receive a CT scan next, and Atlanta will have another update once the results of that test are in.