Austin Riley News: Belts sixth homer

Riley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

The third baseman took Colin Rea deep in the fifth inning as part of a four-run frame for Atlanta that swung the game. Three of Riley's six homers on the season have come in May, and over 10 games this month he's slashing .316/.341/.579 with eight RBI, albeit with a 34.1 percent strikeout rate. Riley has a history of warming up with the weather, with July (.927 OPS) and August (.859 OPS) being the best months over his career, but May isn't far behind at an .841 OPS.