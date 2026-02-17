Austin Riley News: Confident after normal offseason

Riley didn't have any limitations this offseason and worked with Atlanta hitting coach Tim Hyers on finding his old swing, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The third baseman underwent sports hernia surgery in early August that ended his 2025 campaign prematurely, but he was fully recovered in time to get back to his normal offseason routine. That's a marked contrast to the previous offseason, when hand surgery left Riley in a cast until January and had him playing catchup during spring training. While he missed a total of 112 regular-season games over the prior two seasons, Riley appears to be in good shape to regain the form that saw him average 36 homers, 99 RBI and 159.3 games played from 2021-23.