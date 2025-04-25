Austin Riley News: Continues torrid April in win

Riley went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk in Friday's win over Arizona.

Riley delivered a pair of two-out RBI, one in the second inning and another in the eighth to put Atlanta in front 8-1. The star third baseman posted his 11th multi-hit effort of the campaign, with each of them coming in the month of April. Over his last 16 games, Riley is batting .388 (26-for-67) with five home runs, three doubles, 15 RBI and 10 runs scored.