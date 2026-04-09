Austin Riley News: Crosses plate three times in win
Riley went 1-for-3 with two walks, a double, three runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Angels.
It was a busy day on the basepaths for the third baseman, who isn't exactly known for his wheels -- the steal was just the eighth of Riley's career, and his first of 2026. He's still looking for his first homer of the year, and through 13 games Riley is slashing .200/.308/.244 with two doubles, three RBI and six runs.
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