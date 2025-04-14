Austin Riley News: Drills two homers

Riley went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's win over Toronto.

Riley knocked a two-run shot in the third inning and added a three-run homer in the fifth. After starting the season in a 5-for-35 (.143) slump, the slugging third baseman has caught fire. He's gone 14-for-31 (.452) with six extra-base hits and eight RBI over his last seven games. During that span, Riley has produced six multi-hit performances.