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Austin Riley News: Drives in two runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Riley went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over Cleveland.

Riley added to the blowout with a two-RBI double in the eighth inning to extend Atlanta's lead to 12. It's been a slow start to the season for the third baseman, who owns a .614 OPS through 16 games with no homers to date, though his numbers have improved of late, as the 29-year-old is slashing .280/.400/.360 over his past seven contests.

Austin Riley
Atlanta Braves
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