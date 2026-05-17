Austin Riley News: Goes deep in win

Riley went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Red Sox.

Riley opened the scoring with a three-run blast in the first inning before adding a double and scoring again in the fifth. It marked the first time the third baseman recorded multiple extra-base hits in a game since April 17, and he's now hitting .286 with four home runs in 15 May contests after entering the month with just three long balls. On the season, he's slashing .220/.287/.384 with seven homers, 28 RBI, 24 runs scored and three steals across 195 plate appearances.