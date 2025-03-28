Austin Riley News: Goes deep on Opening Day

Riley went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Padres.

Hitting second in the Atlanta order, Riley took Alek Jacob deep in the fourth inning on a changeup that stayed up and over the heart of the plate. The 27-year-old third baseman dealt with injuries last season for the first time since his breakout 2021 campaign, but if Riley can stay healthy in 2025 he should be able to return to his usual 30-homer, 90-RBI ways.