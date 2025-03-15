Fantasy Baseball
Austin Riley

Austin Riley News: In Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Riley (hand) will start at third base and bat second in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

Riley was forced to make an early exit from Friday's contest after getting hit on the right hand by a pitch, but no damage was done and he's right back in the lineup a day later. The 27-year-old has had a very successful spring so far, going 8-for-26 with two RBI and two runs scored over 11 games.

Austin Riley
Atlanta Braves

