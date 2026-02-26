Austin Riley headshot

Austin Riley News: Launches first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 7:45am

Riley went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Atlanta's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates on Wednesday.

The third baseman took Jarod Bayless deep in the third inning, taking advantage of Paul Skenes' exit two batters prior. Riley was fully healthy for the first time in a while this offseason, and he's looking to rebound after a couple tough campaigns that saw him hit just 35 homers in 212 regular-season games with a .760 OPS -- a sharp decline for the 28-year-old after he belted 75 long balls with an .869 OPS in 2022-23 while missing only six games in total.

Austin Riley
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
