Riley appears to be 100 percent healthy heading into the 2026 campaign after he missed most of the final two months of the past season due to a lower abdominal strain, which he ultimately addressed via a core-muscle surgery Aug. 21. Though his reputation as one of baseball's more durable third basemen has taken a hit after two straight injury-shortened seasons, Riley won't turn 29 years old until April, and with some better luck on the health front, he could re-emerge as the 30-plus-homer threat that he was from 2021 through 2023.