Austin Riley News: Might run more this season
Riley could be surprisingly active as a base stealer this season under the tutelage of new Atlanta baserunning coach Antoan Richardson, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Richardson was the man most responsible for Juan Soto's stunning 38-steal campaign last season, and while Riley has only seven career stolen bases in seven MLB seasons, he's not actually slow of foot -- his sprint speed in 2025 ranked in the 73rd percentile. "He's going to get 20," center fielder Michael Harris said Friday. Riley was successful on his only steal attempt of the spring so far, but until he actually shows more willingness to use his legs, any contribution he makes in steals should be viewed as a bonus by fantasy GMs.
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