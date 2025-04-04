Austin Riley News: Moved down to five spot

Riley will start at third base and bat fifth in Friday's game against the Marlins.

Riley batted second in the first six games of the season and hit third in the seventh contest, so this is the lowest he's hit thus far in 2025. The 28-year-old is just 3-for-27 with an 11:2 K:BB in the early going. Ozzie Albies is batting second Friday, which is the first time he's hit higher than fifth against a righty this season.