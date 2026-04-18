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Austin Riley News: Powers rout with two homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Riley went 2-for-5 with two home run and five RBI in Friday's 9-0 win over the Phillies.

The third baseman went 18 games without a long ball to begin the season, but Riley has now gone yard three times in the last two contests after he launched a couple opposite-field homers Friday -- a three-run shot off a Taijuan Walker cutter in the third inning, and a solo blast on a Chase Shugart fastball in the ninth. Riley also has five multi-hit performances in the last nine games, a stretch in which he's slashing .316/.381/.632 with three doubles, two steals, 10 runs and 11 RBI.

Austin Riley
Atlanta Braves
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