Austin Riley News: Powers rout with two homers

Riley went 2-for-5 with two home run and five RBI in Friday's 9-0 win over the Phillies.

The third baseman went 18 games without a long ball to begin the season, but Riley has now gone yard three times in the last two contests after he launched a couple opposite-field homers Friday -- a three-run shot off a Taijuan Walker cutter in the third inning, and a solo blast on a Chase Shugart fastball in the ninth. Riley also has five multi-hit performances in the last nine games, a stretch in which he's slashing .316/.381/.632 with three doubles, two steals, 10 runs and 11 RBI.