Austin Riley News: Rare stolen base in loss

Riley went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.

Wednesday marked the first stolen base of the campaign and the sixth career steal for the All-Star third baseman. Riley also extended his hitting streak to six games and his on-base streak to 10. Since April 27, Riley is hitting a strong .286 (12-for-42) with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI and four runs scored.