Austin Riley headshot

Austin Riley News: Reaches base four times Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 7:10am

Riley went 3-for-3 with three singles, one walk and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Nationals.

Riley walked and scored in the seventh inning and singled in all three other trips to the plate before Jorge Mateo pinch ran for him in a 2-2 game in the bottom of the ninth. Riley ended the month of April with a .190 average and .588 OPS. He has six multi-hit games and five homers in May, raising his season slash line to .221/.292/.385 with eight homers, 31 RBI, 27 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 16:59 BB:K across 216 plate appearances.

Austin Riley
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Riley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Riley See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
20 days ago