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Austin Riley News: Receiving first day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Riley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It's the first day off of the season for Riley, who is batting .103 (3-for-29) with nine strikeouts in eight games since collecting three hits Opening Day. Mauricio Dubon will shift to the hot corner while Jorge Mateo picks up a start at shortstop in Sunday's series finale at Arizona.

Austin Riley
Atlanta Braves
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