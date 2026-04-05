Austin Riley News: Receiving first day off
Riley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It's the first day off of the season for Riley, who is batting .103 (3-for-29) with nine strikeouts in eight games since collecting three hits Opening Day. Mauricio Dubon will shift to the hot corner while Jorge Mateo picks up a start at shortstop in Sunday's series finale at Arizona.
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