Austin Riley News: Roaring into regular season
Riley went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.
The long ball wasn't a cheap one -- Riley got hold of a Garrett Crochet cutter in the second inning and put it over the ersatz Green Monster at JetBlue Park. It was Riley's fifth homer of the spring, and the third baseman knocked both his doubles off Boston's ace as well. Over 15 Grapefruit League games, Riley's batting .395 (15-for-38) with a 6:8 BB:K, and he looks more than ready for Opening Day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Riley See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings2 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review6 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3009 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30016 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Third Base22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Riley See More