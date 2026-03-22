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Austin Riley News: Roaring into regular season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Riley went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

The long ball wasn't a cheap one -- Riley got hold of a Garrett Crochet cutter in the second inning and put it over the ersatz Green Monster at JetBlue Park. It was Riley's fifth homer of the spring, and the third baseman knocked both his doubles off Boston's ace as well. Over 15 Grapefruit League games, Riley's batting .395 (15-for-38) with a 6:8 BB:K, and he looks more than ready for Opening Day.

Austin Riley
Atlanta Braves
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