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Austin Riley News: Shows off power, speed in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Riley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Rockies.

The 29-year-old ended up in an 0-for-15 cold spell over his final four outings of April, but he's starting the month of May off on the right foot. Saturday marked the first time this year that Riley both left the yard and swiped a bag in the same game. Riley, who hit seventh in the Atlanta lineup Saturday, is still batting a poor .205 with four homers, six doubles, 20 RBI and three stolen bases over 127 at-bats.

Austin Riley
Atlanta Braves
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