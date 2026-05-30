Austin Riley News: Sitting down Saturday
Riley isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.
Riley will take a day to reset after going 0-for-11 with two runs scored and seven strikeouts across his last three games. His absence will allow Mauricio Dubon to start at the hot corner while batting sixth.
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