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Austin Riley News: Sitting down Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Riley isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.

Riley will take a day to reset after going 0-for-11 with two runs scored and seven strikeouts across his last three games. His absence will allow Mauricio Dubon to start at the hot corner while batting sixth.

Austin Riley
Atlanta Braves
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