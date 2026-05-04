Austin Riley News: Slams homer Monday
Riley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Mariners on Monday.
Riley belted the fourth of Atlanta's four solo homers in the game, but the team was unable to get in the scoring column otherwise. The long ball was Riley's second in his past three contests following a 13-game homerless stretch. The veteran third baseman is batting just .213 on the season, but he may be coming around at the plate, as he's gone 6-for-15 with five RBI over his past four contests.
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