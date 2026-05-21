Austin Riley News: Slugs eighth homer

Riley went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

The third baseman took Janson Junk deep in the second inning to Atlanta in the lead for good. The homer was Riley's eighth homer of the season and his fifth in May over 18 games, a month in which he's slashing .254/.301/.507 with 14 RBI, but a worrisome 3:23 BB:K. After a couple injury-marred campaigns, Riley has stayed healthy so far in 2026, but he has yet to put together an extended hot streak that would put him on track to reach the 30-HR, 90-RBI marks for the first time since 2023.