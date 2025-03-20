Fantasy Baseball
Austin Riley headshot

Austin Riley News: Slugs second spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Riley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The third baseman took Fernando Cruz deep in the sixth inning for the first runs of the game after Spencer Schwellenbach and Carlos Carrasco engaged in a pitcher's duel through the first part of the contest. It was Riley's second homer of the spring, and a good sign that the pitch he took off his right hand over the weekend won't be a lingering issue. Through 14 Grapefruit League appearances, Riley is batting .294 (10-for-34) with a 3:9 BB:K and three doubles in addition to his long balls.

