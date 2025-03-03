Austin Riley News: Swats first spring homer

Riley went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The third baseman took Marcus Stroman deep in the first inning for his first long ball of the spring. Injuries helped derail his 2024 campaign, and Riley saw his streak of consecutive seasons with at least 30 homers, 90 runs and 90 RBI end at three. The 27-year-old was healthy to begin camp however, and he's on track to reclaim his spot at the heart of Atlanta's lineup.