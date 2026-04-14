Austin Riley headshot

Austin Riley News: Swipes second bag of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Riley went 1-for-5 with a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Marlins.

The 29-year-old third baseman has never been much of a runner -- his career high in steals is three and his career high in attempts in four, marks he set in 2023 -- but Riley already has two stolen bases in two attempts through the first 17 games of 2026. Atlanta's addition of Antoan Richardson to the coaching staff may have something to do with Riley's newfound spark on the basepaths, as it was Richardson who helped Juan Soto jump from seven steals to 38 with the Mets last season. The rest of Riley's offensive profile continues to lag, however, as he's slashing just .226/.324/.274 and has yet to homer this year.

Austin Riley
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Riley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Riley See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Dan Marcus
14 days ago