Austin Slater News: Batting leadoff in opener
Slater will start in right field and bat leadoff in Friday's opener versus the Rockies.
The right-handed-hitting Slater was just signed earlier this week and will immediately be thrown into the leadoff spot as the Marlins take on lefty Kyle Freeland. Slater will serve in a short-side platoon role for Miami.
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