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Austin Slater News: Batting leadoff in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Slater will start in right field and bat leadoff in Friday's opener versus the Rockies.

The right-handed-hitting Slater was just signed earlier this week and will immediately be thrown into the leadoff spot as the Marlins take on lefty Kyle Freeland. Slater will serve in a short-side platoon role for Miami.

Austin Slater
Miami Marlins
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