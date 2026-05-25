Austin Slater News: Elects free agency
Slater elected to become a free agent Sunday.
Slater was removed from the Mets' 40-man roster previously and has decided to hit the free-agent market rather than accept an outright assignment. The veteran outfielder is most-known for his ability to hit left-handed pitching, but the right-handed-swinging Slated is just 7-for-40 (.175) versus southpaws in 2026.
Austin Slater
Free Agent
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