Austin Slater headshot

Austin Slater News: Elects free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Slater elected to become a free agent Sunday.

Slater was removed from the Mets' 40-man roster previously and has decided to hit the free-agent market rather than accept an outright assignment. The veteran outfielder is most-known for his ability to hit left-handed pitching, but the right-handed-swinging Slated is just 7-for-40 (.175) versus southpaws in 2026.

Austin Slater
 Free Agent
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