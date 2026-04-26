Austin Slater headshot

Austin Slater News: Headed to Big Apple

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Slater and the Mets agreed on a contract Sunday, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reports.

Slater will head to the Big Apple after being designated for assignment by the Marlins on Wednesday. The outfielder cleared waivers and electing free agency Sunday, and he has now quickly found a new home. Slater has struggled to a .174 average with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base over 23 at-bats with Miami this season, but he owns a .777 career OPS versus left-handed pitchers, and he'll likely get a shot to start against southpaws with New York. Tommy Pham was designated for assignment by the Mets on Sunday, freeing up a spot on both the 40-man roster and major-league squad for Slater.

Austin Slater
New York Mets
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