Austin Slater headshot

Austin Slater News: Hits free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Slater cleared waivers and elected free agency Sunday, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

The veteran outfielder was designated for assignment by Miami on Wednesday and will hit the open market rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A. Slater played in 12 games this season before being cut loose and had a .174/.286/.174 slash line in 28 plate appearances.

Austin Slater
 Free Agent
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