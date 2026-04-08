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Austin Slater News: Hitting bench with righty starting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 2:06pm

Slater out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Owen Caissie will slot back into right field in place of Slater, who had started each of the last four games while going 2-for-11 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored. All six of Slater's starts this season have come against left-handed pitching, and the veteran outfielder appears likely to remain a strict short-side platoon player moving forward.

Austin Slater
Miami Marlins
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