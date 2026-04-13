Austin Slater News: On base three times in loss
Slater went 2-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's loss to the Tigers.
Getting the start in right field and batting leadoff against ace left-hander Tarik Skubal, Slater did his job by getting on base and even broke up Skubal's no-hit bid in the sixth inning with a bloop into center field, but the rest of the Marlins' lineup had much less success on the day. However, Slater hasn't exactly thrived in his short-side platoon role this season, batting just .190 (4-for-21) in nine games with zero extra-base hits and a 2:8 BB:K.
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